Silk Road Medical, Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,002,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

