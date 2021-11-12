Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 377,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,137. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.