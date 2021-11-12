Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.14. 2,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 323,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

