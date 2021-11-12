Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 140.12 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 10238792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.60 ($1.73).

Specifically, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

