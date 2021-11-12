Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,623,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,449,297. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

