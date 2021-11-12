Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 190,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.