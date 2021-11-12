Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

