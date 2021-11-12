Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Norman Seckold Acquires 1,669,437 Shares

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Norman Seckold bought 1,669,437 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$133,554.96 ($95,396.40).
The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Sky Metals Company Profile
