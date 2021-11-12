Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Norman Seckold Acquires 1,669,437 Shares

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Norman Seckold bought 1,669,437 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$133,554.96 ($95,396.40).

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

