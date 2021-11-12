SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.34. The company had a trading volume of 133,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$32.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.95.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

