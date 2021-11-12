SmartMesh (SMT) Price Down 6.4% This Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.76 million and $1.98 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

