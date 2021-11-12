SmileDirectClub, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDC. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SDC stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $16.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 19.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

