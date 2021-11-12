SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC):

11/1/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

9/27/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

9/24/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$40.50 to C$44.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.45. The company had a trading volume of 342,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,189. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.75 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 373.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

