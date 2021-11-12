Snider Financial Group Buys Shares of 29,727 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

