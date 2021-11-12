Snider Financial Group Purchases New Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.