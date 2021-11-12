Snider Financial Group Purchases Shares of 23,150 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,150 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $148.50 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

