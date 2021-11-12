Snow Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $107.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $112.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

