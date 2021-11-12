Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,663 shares of company stock worth $322,397,631. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

