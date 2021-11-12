Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €36.00 ($42.35).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

