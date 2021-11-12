SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $23.57. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 532,379 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.