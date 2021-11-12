Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 14,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,218. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.