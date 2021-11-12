SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $345.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $358.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.05. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

