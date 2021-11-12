SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA Genetics stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

