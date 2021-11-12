Soren Abildgaard Sells 2,189 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.
- On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
