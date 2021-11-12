Soren Abildgaard Sells 2,189 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.