Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,672 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $628,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

