Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

LUV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 127,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,572. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -981.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 628.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

