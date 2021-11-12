SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0501 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 1% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $46,865.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,092,660.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79671332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.36 or 0.07213991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.77 or 1.00105604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

