SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 22,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,521% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,361 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

