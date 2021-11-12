SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 196.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

