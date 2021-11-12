SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises 1.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $47.06 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.