Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

SPRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 66,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 420,526 shares of company stock worth $7,584,504. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

