Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.59. Sports Entertainment Acquisition shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 12,594 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

