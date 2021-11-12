Sprott (NYSE:SII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE SII traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,277. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.