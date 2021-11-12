Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $17.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

SQ traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $228.04. The company had a trading volume of 168,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,323. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

