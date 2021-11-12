Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 10,958 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,958 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLL. DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a current ratio of 23.15.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

