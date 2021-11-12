Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 632.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 55.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 111.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 181,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $7,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $57.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

