Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 31,351 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of BTAI opened at $33.05 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

