Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $884,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

