Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1,547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SDGR opened at $45.16 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.