Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $864,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

