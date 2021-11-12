Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 84,021 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,021 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPOA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

