SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.