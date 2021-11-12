SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $54,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

