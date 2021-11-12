Starbase Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $752,927.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starbase has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

