State Street Corp Acquires 115,709 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.24% of Ferro worth $57,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 70.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 62.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 559,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ferro by 12.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 204,586 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE opened at $21.36 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.