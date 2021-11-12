State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1,137.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.49% of Myovant Sciences worth $52,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 289.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $6,847,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 782.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 79,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

