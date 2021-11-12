State Street Corp Has $53.87 Million Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.62% of iStar worth $53,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iStar by 918.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.72 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

