State Street Corp Has $55.33 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

State Street Corp raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.26% of Unisys worth $55,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

UIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

