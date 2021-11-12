State Street Corp Has $56.48 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axonics were worth $56,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 522.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at $29,857,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.