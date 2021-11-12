State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $54,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,864 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $846.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

