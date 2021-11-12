Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

